UPDATE: At 11:50 AM, it was announced that no threat to the public was found, with evacuation orders lifted. The King Soopers grocery store was allowed to reopen when able.

According to the Erie Police Department, an investigation is underway regarding a "pipe bomb threat" at the King Soopers grocery store at 1891 State Highway 7. This is located approximately 15 miles east of downtown Boulder. The incident was announced at about 9:30 AM on Friday.

With the investigation underway, entry into the store has been closed and an evacuation has been ordered. A bomb dog and bomb technicians are at the scene.

Updates will be posted to the police department Twitter page. Few details have been released at this time.

