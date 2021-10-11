UPDATE: One dead after plane crashes into rugged terrain in Colorado. Original piece below.
In a breaking news press release, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office has announced that they're investigating reports of a missing plane in the area of Castle Peak, which is located northeast of Grand Junction.
Denver Aircraft Traffic Control reports that it lost communication and radar contact with the aircraft – a Beech Baron twin-engine airplane. Deputies of the sheriff's office and the Plateau Valley Fire Department are responding, with a crash being a likely reason for the plane's disappearance. Civil Air Patrol and Careflight are also mobilizing.
Information is currently limited, but more detail will be released once available.
