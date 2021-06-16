According to South Metro Fire Rescue, a plane crash in the area of Lone Tree, Colorado has sparked a brush fire.
Authorities are still getting information, but it was determined that the plane struck an electrical line. The fire has since been controlled, but crews are exercising caution until the charge of the downed electrical lines is mitigated.
Details about whether or not anyone was injured have not been released.
A map attached to the emergency report related to the crash indicates a location of South Peoria Street and Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree. This is south of Centennial Airport.
This is a developing story.
