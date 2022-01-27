A multi-vehicle crash is blocking northbound lanes along I-25 in the area of Fountain, Colorado on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, northbound lanes are closed between Exit 125: Ray Nixon Road and Exit 128: US 85. This is located between Colorado Springs and Pueblo, just south of Fountain.
KKTV reports that more than a dozen vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place on slick, snowy roads.
Whether or not parties involved sustained injuries has not been released.
Fountain issued an 'accident alert' status on Thursday as winter weather moved through the area. This means that those involved in a crash with no injuries or suspected use of drugs or alcohol can wait up to 72 hours to report the incident, assuming both drivers have an up-to-date license and vehicle information. Periods of moderate snow and wind resulting in low visibility were a factor in the alert.
Snow is expected to continue around much of Colorado into the afternoon, with slick roads possible during the evening commute in the Denver metro area.
Find updates to this situation on the CDOT website.
