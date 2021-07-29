Hours after the CDC recommended that masks be worn indoors in areas of "substantial" or "high" COVID-19 transmission, Colorado National Monument changed their policies to reflect this guidance. Mask wearing is now required inside of all park buildings, regardless of vaccination status, at the popular western Colorado destination.
Colorado National Monument, known for its sheer cliff drops and red rock, is located in Mesa County – between Fruita and Grand Junction – where community transmission is currently rated as "high," past the CDC threshold for recommended mask use. The area has made headlines in recent weeks due to a local spike in cases of the COVID-19 delta variant, with some attributing this to a recent festival that took place and an outbreak that has been attributed to that. Mesa County is one of 38 counties in Colorado where indoor mask use is now recommended for all, according to the CDC and based on CDC-specific data.
Mask mandates have been enacted in the past at some of Colorado's outdoor recreation destinations, particularly in buildings and on-site facilities or in the areas where visitors are in close proximity to each other, unable to social distance. Whether or not other outdoor destinations will follow suit is to be determined, though more mask mandates are probably likely in areas of high transmission, especially at federally managed spots where policies may be more closely tied to specific CDC recommendations. In previous months, many parks and destinations around the state have had policies that require mask use.
Could more mask mandates be on the way for Colorado's many outdoor recreation destinations? We'll have to wait and see.
(1) comment
These mask mandates are reciculous fir a virus that has a 98% recovery rate! And it’s a fact that variants are never as serious as the original virus.
