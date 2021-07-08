UPDATE [4:55 PM]: Evacuations have been lifted. Crews continue to fight the blaze, but have made good progress. Work and water drops will continue until the fire is extinguished.
Firefighting crews are making progress on a new wildfire that sparked near Purdy Mesa Reservoir in the Grand Junction area on Thursday. The fire has since grown to 120 acres as of a 4:07 PM report.
Dubbed the 'Lands End 2' fire, crews are utilizing a type 1 helicopter to help calm the flames. Homes located to the northeast of Lands End Road and Reeder Mesa Road are under evacuation. Reeder Mesa and Purdy Mesa are closed at the fire perimeter. Lands End Road is also closed in the area of the blaze.
Power has been cut off in the surrounding area for the safety of those fighting the fire. Details about when this might be coming back on have yet to be released.
Current mapping of the blaze can be seen here.
Details about what may have sparked the blaze have not been released. A 'red flag warning' is currently active in the area with winds between 25 and 35 miles per hour and low humidity. The red flag warning currently lasts through 8 PM tonight and continues from 12 to 8 PM tomorrow. This is subject to change or extension.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.