The Moffat County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a new fire has popped up in northwest Colorado, dubbed the Collom Fire.
Located between Craig and Meeker, the blaze was last reported at 400 acres. It sparked on Tuesday near Moffat County roads 17 and 13 and has since resulted in the closure of Moffat County Road 51. It's also worth noting that the blaze is relatively close to a large coal mine – Colowyo Mine. Whether or not this area is at risk as not been addressed by fire officials.
The fire is burning predominately on private lands with an investigation into the origin of the fire ongoing.
At last report, crews have thus far been able to successfully establish a control line around a portion of the blaze. A Wednesday morning report from the Denver Post states that the fire is approximately 5 percent contained.
The fire has been producing a significant amount of smoke, which has been visible in the surrounding area.
This portion of the state is extremely dry, with all Moffat County, home to Craig, experiencing drought and nearly all of the county experiencing 'exceptional' drought – the worst of four levels of drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. It's also worth noting that this corner of the state is currently at just 42 percent of the median to-date snow-water equivalent.
This is a developing story. Please check the Moffat County Sheriff's Office Facebook page for additional updates.
(1) comment
Sadly, looks like we’re going to have another camping season with complete fire bans
