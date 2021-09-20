A new wildfire has sparked in Larimer County, Colorado and a voluntary evacuation order has been issued for the surrounding area.
UPDATE: A 4 PM update from officials indicated that the fire was 17.6 acres and 25 percent contained.
According to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, the blaze, dubbed Stag Hollow Fire, has grown to 17 acres in size after sparking earlier on Monday. Firefighters are working toward full containment as of 2:16 PM. The voluntary evacuation order was put in place for Masonville and South Horsetooth Reservoir.
Multiple single-engine air tankers have been on the scene with the fight against the fire complicated by erratic winds.
More specifically, the blaze is located near Stag Hollow Road and Glade Road.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.