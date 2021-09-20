Image from Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.

Image from Loveland Fire Rescue Authority. 

A new wildfire has sparked in Larimer County, Colorado and a voluntary evacuation order has been issued for the surrounding area.

UPDATE: A 4 PM update from officials indicated that the fire was 17.6 acres and 25 percent contained.

According to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, the blaze, dubbed Stag Hollow Fire, has grown to 17 acres in size after sparking earlier on Monday. Firefighters are working toward full containment as of 2:16 PM. The voluntary evacuation order was put in place for Masonville and South Horsetooth Reservoir.

Multiple single-engine air tankers have been on the scene with the fight against the fire complicated by erratic winds.

More specifically, the blaze is located near Stag Hollow Road and Glade Road.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

