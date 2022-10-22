Author's note: Evacuations originally thought to be related to this fire, were actually ordered for another blaze burning nearby. More information on that fire, can be found here.
A new wildfire sparked on Mount Muscoco in Colorado Springs on Saturday morning, forcing closures at North Cheyenne Canyon Park and Helen Hunt Falls.
The blaze, dubbed the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at around 6 AM, according to a tweet from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
"Firefighters have hiked into the area. Estimating the fire is less than 1 acre but in steep and rocky terrain. Helicopter should be on scene within 15 minutes to do water bucket drops to assist crews with putting the fire out," the department said in a tweet at 9:24 AM on Saturday.
At the time of publication, no evacuations have been ordered.
Multiple Red Flag Warnings have been issued across the state by the National Weather Service (NWS), ahead of dry and windy conditions expected in some areas. The Front Range Foothills and portions of the Northeast Plains are included in the warning.
"A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior," the service said.
Monitor the Colorado Springs Fire Department's Twitter page (@CSFDPIO), for official updates about the Four Corners Fire.
This is a developing story.
Hopefully that system making it's way through Utah now (6pm Sat) will knock out anything that may be left and soak the area enough to keep anymore from going anywhere.
