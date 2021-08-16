In accordance with the latest guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Park Service will be requiring employees, the public, and contractors to wear a mask while inside of all National Park Service buildings, as well as in crowded outdoor areas managed by the department. This new mandate applies regardless of vaccination status and local transmission levels of COVID-19.
The National Parks Service pointed out that visitors to the spots they manage travel from around the country and world. This can be cause for concern, with a majority of the United States already seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission. While transmission levels may be low overall in a given area, they may be high in a specific destination known for attracting travelers.
In Colorado, this change impacts Rocky Mountain National Park, the Great Sand Dunes National Park, Mesa Verde National Park, and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, as well as other destinations managed by the National Parks Service. These other spots include Bent's Old Fort, Curecanti National Recreation Area, California Historic Trail, Colorado National Monument, Dinosaur National Monument, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, Hovenweep National Monument, Old Spanish National Historic Trail, the Pony Express Historic Trail, Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site, Santa Fe National Historic Trail, and Yucca House National Monument.
In regard to masking up outdoors, this is required in spaces where social distancing can't be maintained otherwise. This includes crowded and narrow trails, in addition to some overlooks.
The requirement is in effect until further notice.
"Masking in addition to being vaccinated will help prevent the spread of new variants [of COVID-19] and protect those who are more at risk of severe disease. This simple act of kindness allows us to be safe while we continue to enjoy the benefits of our national parks," said Captain Maria Said, an epidemiologist that serves in the National Park System Office of Public Help.
