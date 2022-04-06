MAJOR UPDATE: A rapid response from firefighting crews has resulted in this blaze being put out roughly an hour after news of the fire started to break. Thanks goes out to response teams for preventing what could have been a very dangerous situation. Read more here.
The original reporting on this fire can be found below.
–––––––––
According to a 4:03 PM tweet from the National Weather Service on April 6, a new fire has been reported in the Boulder area.
Very few details are available about this fire at the time, aside from that is located south of the city.
UPDATE: This fire is now being described by Boulder Fire-Rescue as being south of the NCAR fire burn area, near the north fork of the Shanahan trailhead. Trails in the area are being closed immediately. Reporter Mitchell Byars, of the Boulder Daily Camera, tweeted that crews on the scene have said the blaze is about an acre in size with "high spread potential."
This is from the 4th floor of the aerospace building pic.twitter.com/cmWRoPa1Ub— Tess (@SpaceBananaza) April 6, 2022
The new fire is further south than the NCAR burn scar #NCARfire #Boulder #fire pic.twitter.com/NdFToGezvM— SpencerDispenser (@spencerdispense) April 6, 2022
The NCAR Fire, which took place near where this fire is burning, sparked on March 23 and prompted thousands to evacuate. It has since been contained.
The National Weather Service tells residents to stay tuned to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management Twitter page for updates, including information about possible evacuations.
According to the Boulder OEM, a red flag warning was active in the county today, due to high winds and low relative humidity. No open burning is allowed anywhere in the county due to the dangerous conditions, with winds expected to hit about 45 miles per hour locally, as of a Wednesday morning report.
This is a developing story. Additional information is likely to be released soon. Here's a link to the Boulder OEM Twitter page.
At 1700 in Colorado Springs, winds are at 25mph with gusts to 44, and relative humidity of 8%.
Tomorrow looks like the same…a bit warmer. Another day of moisture being sucked out of already dry fuels by wind and low RH.
