According to Frecom911 emergency notification service, two wildfires have sparked in the Phantom Canyon area east of Highway 67 and north of Highway 50. Flames are visible from Highway 50. This is northeast of Cañon City.
Crews are en route to fight the fires. Air resources are assessing the situation. No information about acreage has been released.
Cañon City Area Fire Protection District has requested that the public not call 911 to report these fires as emergency call centers are overwhelmed. When emergency call centers get overwhelmed, it can prevent effective fielding of other non-related emergency calls.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.