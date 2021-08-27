File photo. Photo Credit: alptraum (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: alptraum (iStock).

 alptraum

According to Frecom911 emergency notification service, two wildfires have sparked in the Phantom Canyon area east of Highway 67 and north of Highway 50. Flames are visible from Highway 50. This is northeast of Cañon City.

Crews are en route to fight the fires. Air resources are assessing the situation. No information about acreage has been released.

Cañon City Area Fire Protection District has requested that the public not call 911 to report these fires as emergency call centers are overwhelmed. When emergency call centers get overwhelmed, it can prevent effective fielding of other non-related emergency calls.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.