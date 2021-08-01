A major mountain pass in Colorado's tourist country has shut down to all traffic after a mudslide left thick debris over lanes, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.
UPDATE 3:15 PM SUNDAY: U.S. Highway 6 - Loveland Pass has reopened to traffic following a safety closure between mile markers 222 and 228.7. Click here for CDOT's Travel Center for road closure and conditions updates.
U.S. Highway 6 - Loveland Pass - is closed between mile markers 222 and 228.7 due to the mudslide on the west side of the pass near Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.
The closure is due to concerns of motorists' safety as mud and rocks spill over the road.
Transportation crews are escorting hazmat vehicles through Eisenhower Tunnel along Interstate 70 at the top of each hour or as traffic allows to clean debris. Traffic in the area may be held and delayed for the escort, crews said.
Loveland Pass is expected to be closed most of Sunday, "and probably longer due" to the mudslide late Saturday, CDOT officials said. An alternate route to avoid the mountain pass is Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and Georgetown through the Eisenhower Tunnel.
Loveland Pass crosses the Continental Divide at 11,099 feet above sea level, connecting Clear Creek County to Summit County.
