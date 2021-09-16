A recent surge in COVID-19 case numbers has Pitkin County health officials reinstating an indoor mask mandate for those aged two or higher. According to a press release on the matter, this is in accordance with CDC guidance.
The public health order is going into effect starting September 16, less than a day after the announcement, and will impact mountain towns of Aspen, Basalt, Snowmass Village, Norrie, Redstone, Woody Creek, Ashcroft, Buttermilk, Meredith, and Snowmass. The health order applies to all people in the designated age group, regardless of vaccination status.
According to the press release, the delta variant of COVID-19 is the cause for the mandate, with the delta variant considered to be twice as contagious as previous variants. A CDC Data Tracker defines four different levels of transmission in increasing severity – low, moderate, substantial, and high – with Pitkin County currently at the "high" level.
The mask requirement is set to automatically shift to a recommendation once Pitkin County drops into a moderate or low level of transmission for 21 consecutive days. If transmission ramps up to a high or substantial level for five consecutive days, the requirement will be reinstated.
With ski season right around the corner, this order is similar to one recently announced by Vail Resorts that requires indoor mask use in all enclosed spaces with few exceptions. While no Vail Resorts locations are present in Pitkin County, this will impact the four Aspen Skiing Company destinations.
Pitkin County has a history of taking an aggressive stance toward COVID-19, at one point requiring those entering the county to either have proof of a negative COVID-19 test or to quarantine. This requirement has since been lifted.
