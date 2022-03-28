According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a wildfire has sparked on Soul Shine Road, south of Highway 34 and east of Estes Park.
Mandatory evacuations are underway for residents of Soul Shine Road, with an official statement saying, "All residents on the north end of Soul Shine road should evacuate immediately." Door-to-door notifications have been made by law enforcement in this area.
A second announcement noted that officials have issued voluntary evacuations for residents "from Soul Shine Road east to Brown Trout Lake on the south side of Highway 34."
According to the Estes Valley Fire Protection District, the fire is thirteen acres and three-alarm.
Red flag warnings are present in parts of Colorado today amid hot temperatures and strong gusts. While Estes Park is outside of the official red flag warning zone, according to a map from the National Weather Service, it's 80 degrees and windy in the local area.
This is not to be confused with the Prickly Pair fire, also in Larimer County. The Prickly Pair fire was last estimated at five to eight acres and 80 percent containment with one residential structure lost.
This is a developing story. Information is limited. At time of publishing, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office seemed to have the most up-to-date information on their Twitter page.
