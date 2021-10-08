The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a mandatory evacuation notice for homes two miles around Birdseye View in Peyton due to a new wildfire that has started.
The fire is burning near the 19000 Block of Birdseye View.
Officials are asking residents to evacuate South, and call 9-1-1 if they are in immediate danger.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this point.
UPDATE: 2 Miles around Birdseye Vw is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View. Evacuate South Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Tune in to local media for updates. https://t.co/LwgHeUBYKk— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 8, 2021
Multiple people have been evacuated including several horses and dogs, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Mutual aid partners including Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Calhan PD &FD, State Patrol, Falcon FD, Cimarron Hills FD, Peyton FD, and Colorado Springs FD are responding to the scene of the fire.
Details on size and containment have not been released.
