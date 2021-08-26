A "major crash" is causing big travel issues in Colorado's central mountains.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, eastbound lanes of I-70 have been shut down three miles east of Georgetown, with eastbound traffic being routed off the highway at Exit 228, detouring down what is described as a "narrow frontage road."
Officials expect significant delays to take place and for those delays to last for an extended period.
Details about what vehicles were involved in the crash and whether or not injury occurred have not been released.
This is a developing story. Find the most up-to-date information on the Colorado Department of Transportation website.
(1) comment
We have a place right about where that camera is in Georgetown and it was an absolute mess. You couldn’t even get through the circle to get onto the frontage road without cutting someone off police presence controlling it was zero even though we have several town cops. The frontage road is a good frontage road but a lot of people didn’t understand that you can get off right at Empire at the Easter Seals camp and get back on the highway east of the accident so it was a mess all the way to Idaho Springs. A semi hit a tow truck driven by the brother of a friend of ours and he was in Summit County Hospital in stable condition last night. These semi truckers are really a problem these days so many of them just do not know how to drive I 70 there’s something every single week. The good ones are good but there’s far too many who aren’t. There need to be some time constraints or right lane constraints for them. High traffic times and semi’s veering into the middle lane forcing traffic to stop and other semi’s to veer to the right is a recipe for disaster. This could’ve been a lot worse.
