According to the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, a lightning strike sparked a wildfire along the entrance road roughly a quarter-mile from the pavement.
Inbound traffic was halted as a result, along with the visitor center being closed. No other evacuations were underway, as of 4:15 PM.
Staff at the park are working with the Rio Grande Division of Fire Prevention and Control, as well as the Mosca Fire Department to stop the fire.
This is a developing story.
Updates can be found here.
(1) comment
Must have been the one time out of 10 that some buffoons on channel 13 or channel 2 said wasn't caused by humans. Of course I told them they were full of cr#p but like the cowards they are they didn't respond.
