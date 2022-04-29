UPDATE: According to a 4 PM update, the Lamar area is now under a similar 'dust storm warning' until 5:30, with near-zero visibility and life-threatening travel conditions.
According to a 3:46 PM tweet from the National Weather Service, a dangerous dust storm has popped up in the area of Las Animas. Travel in the area has been described as "life-threatening," with near-zero visibility.
The related 'dust storm warning' is in effect until 4:45 PM, though it may be subject to extension.
Highway 50 through this region is expected to be hit by this dust storm.
A blowing dust advisory is in effect for the Eastern Plains region through 6 PM, with potential travel impacts expected.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
