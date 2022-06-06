According to the National Weather Service, a life-threatening situation is underway in southeast Colorado's Crowley County due to baseball-size hail.
Those in the area are told to seek shelter immediately. The warning is part of a greater 'severe thunderstorm warning' that's active until 5 PM. Tennis ball-size hail is also expected in Sugar City.
While this part of the state isn't very populated, this is a very dangerous scenario for those that are there. Widespread damage may occur if hail falls as expected.
Baseball-size hail has a diameter of roughly 2.75 inches. Tennis ball-size hail has a diameter of 2.5 inches.
The warning was issued at 4:41 PM. Severe weather has been taking place in the eastern half of Colorado sporadically throughout the day.
