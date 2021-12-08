UPDATE: A later report revealed that a shootout took place at Rocky Mountain National Park, injuring multiple people. Read about that here.
--- Original piece below ---
Not much information has been released regarding a 'law enforcement incident' taking place in Rocky Mountain National Park, but a closure is underway for a small portion of the park.
According to a press release sent out by park officials at 10:50 AM, a situation being described only as a 'law enforcement incident and investigation' has resulted in a closure from outside the Fall River Entrance for the park on Highway 34 to Deer Ridge Junction, which is where Fall River Road intersects with Trail Ridge Road.
The Fall River Entrance is a popular way to access the park, as this is located just outside of Estes Park.
No other details have been released at this time, nor has an estimated time of reopening for this portion of the park.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.