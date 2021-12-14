UPDATE: Around noon, it was announced that the quick response by crews has resulted in this fire being contained. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the day to extinguish hot spots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Be warned – fire danger is high in much of Colorado and will be particularly high on Wednesday as 100 mile per hour winds whip through the state.
According to the South Metro Fire Rescue Public Information Officer, a "large, fast-moving grass fire" has sparked on the east side of North Sante Fe Drive in unincorporated Douglas County. Structures are threatened.
As of last report at 11 AM, the fire, dubbed the Chatridge 3 Fire, was sized at 10-plus acres and was rapidly spreading. No injuries have been reported at this time.
A 2nd Alarm response has been called already, set to bring reinforcements to first responders.
The exact location of the fire has not been released other than its location on the east side of North Santa Fe Drive. This road is also called Highway 85, stretching from the Castle Rock area to Highlands Ranch, past Sedalia and Roxborough Park.
According to the National Weather Service, elevated fire danger is present in the Douglas County area (and in much of Colorado) on Tuesday due to dry and breezy conditions. Strong winds are expected to start tonight, picking up into tomorrow when parts of the Front Range are expected to see 100 mile per hour gusts (with gusts possibly surpassing 190 miles per hour in the southern mountains).
A video of the blaze can be seen below:
Update: This is the #Chatridge3Fire a 2nd Alarm response has been called. Structures are threatened. 10+ acres and rapidly spreading. No injuries reported. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/LRuyM2gyQ3— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 14, 2021
This is a developing story.
