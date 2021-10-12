Amid snowy conditions, a semi-truck has jack-knifed on US 160, closing the road in both directions between South Fork and Wolf Creek Ski Area. The closure was first announced around 10:45 AM on Tuesday morning.
Images from the scene show snowy roads on Wolf Creek Pass, a mountain pass that's notorious for getting big accumulation totals when winter weather moves through the state.
As snow accumulates in the area, travel impacts are present. Currently, permitted oversize loads are prohibited from mile marker 176 to 157, which is in the area of Wolf Creek Pass.
As up to 18 inches of snow hits the state of Colorado, the Wolf Creek Pass area is expected to be one of the harder hit parts of the state, along with northern Colorado near Steamboat Springs. Travelers in these areas, and much of Colorado's mountains, should proceed with caution. Extreme winds and egg-size hail are also expected in some parts of the state.
Travel will likely get pretty wild in the mountains today and tomorrow as winter weather rolls through. Stay up-to-date with alerts on the National Weather Service website and the Colorado Department of Transportation website.
