UPDATE [10:50 AM]: This crash has been cleared and lanes have been reopened.
At approximately 9:30 AM, westbound lanes of I-70 closed at Exit 216 (Loveland Pass) due to a crash.
In footage from the scene, snow can be seen falling and traffic is inching along. While snow is covering the area directly off of the road, snow is not seen covering the road. The roadway pavement does appear to be wet.
The current detour is directing traffic over Loveland Pass, with Google estimating a two hour drive between Georgetown and Silverthorne, a drive that typically takes about 25 minutes.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, road conditions are deteriorating along I-70 in Colorado's central mountains, particularly near the Eisenhower Tunnel. Snow and wintery weather is expected to continue throughout the day into Tuesday, dropping up to 16 inches in some parts of the state. The I-70 corridor is expected to be one of the areas with heavier totals and impacts of this storm.
Road conditions are deteriorating on I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel. A band of snow is currently over the I-70 mountain corridor which will create hazardous road conditions. Please slow down and use caution while traveling. #COwx pic.twitter.com/ZDJCzyEOQy— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 10, 2021
Those on Colorado's roads in impacted areas should proceed with caution.
