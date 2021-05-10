Screenshot from Colorado Department of Transportation web camera in the area at about 10:10 AM.

UPDATE [10:50 AM]: This crash has been cleared and lanes have been reopened.

At approximately 9:30 AM, westbound lanes of I-70 closed at Exit 216 (Loveland Pass) due to a crash.

In footage from the scene, snow can be seen falling and traffic is inching along. While snow is covering the area directly off of the road, snow is not seen covering the road. The roadway pavement does appear to be wet.

The current detour is directing traffic over Loveland Pass, with Google estimating a two hour drive between Georgetown and Silverthorne, a drive that typically takes about 25 minutes.

See a map of this detour below. Note: This is a live mapping and will change as traffic reopens or speeds up.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, road conditions are deteriorating along I-70 in Colorado's central mountains, particularly near the Eisenhower Tunnel. Snow and wintery weather is expected to continue throughout the day into Tuesday, dropping up to 16 inches in some parts of the state. The I-70 corridor is expected to be one of the areas with heavier totals and impacts of this storm.

Those on Colorado's roads in impacted areas should proceed with caution.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run.

