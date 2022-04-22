UPDATE: At 1:58 PM, the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced that 'The Farm Fire' has been knocked down with no structures threatened at this time.
A wildfire has broken out in Colorado Springs near the area of Interquest and I-25, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. This is in the Briargate area.
#ColoradoSpringsFire IMMEDIATE EVACUATION FOR ALL. In The Farm Subdivision.— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 22, 2022
A tweet at 12:40 PM from the department read, "heavy fire in heavy fuels being reported. Heavy smoke and winds making size up difficult. Avoid the area. Heavy fire apparatus response."
A red flag warning is underway in the area from 9AM to 9PM due to heavy winds and dry conditions.
This is a developing story. Few details have been released.
The cause of this fire is evidently welding. Presumably outside, which is 100% irresponsible on a day with predicted (and realized) conditions for extreme fire danger.
It is a big fire that burning I am watching it and trying to type as fast as I can while listening to KKTV! Stay safe out there folks this is no joke to be around or near! Later jess
