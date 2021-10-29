UPDATE: Lanes have reopened following this spill. See the original story below:
Eastbound lanes of I-70 have been closed near the Sandstone underpass in Vail following a hazardous materials spill on the road.
According to Vail Fire and Emergency Services, a 55-gallon drum containing a concrete additive fell off of the back of a truck at about 8:30 AM. At last report, the closure was still in place at 12:30 PM. It is likely the lanes will stay closed until about 1 PM, according to officials.
A strong chemical smell is being reported, with the recommendation being that those passing through the area on westbound lanes or nearby roads keep windows closed. Those on foot should avoid the area, though no evacuation orders have been issued.
Local traffic should use North Frontage Road and eastbound commercial traffic has been held in the town of Dotsero.
Find updates on this closure on the Colorado Department of Transportation real-time traffic map.
