Vail Fire and Emergency Services Facebook

Photo Credit: Vail Fire and Emergency Services via Facebook

UPDATE: Lanes have reopened following this spill. See the original story below:

Eastbound lanes of I-70 have been closed near the Sandstone underpass in Vail following a hazardous materials spill on the road.

According to Vail Fire and Emergency Services, a 55-gallon drum containing a concrete additive fell off of the back of a truck at about 8:30 AM. At last report, the closure was still in place at 12:30 PM. It is likely the lanes will stay closed until about 1 PM, according to officials.

A strong chemical smell is being reported, with the recommendation being that those passing through the area on westbound lanes or nearby roads keep windows closed. Those on foot should avoid the area, though no evacuation orders have been issued.

Local traffic should use North Frontage Road and eastbound commercial traffic has been held in the town of Dotsero.

Find updates on this closure on the Colorado Department of Transportation real-time traffic map.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.