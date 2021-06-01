The National Weather Service is warning those on Colorado's Front Range of severe storms set to roll through the area on Tuesday afternoon. According to the forecasting service, golf ball-size hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour are expected along part of I-25.
The impacted area starts in El Paso County and stretches south into Las Animas County, which borders New Mexico. The area surrounding I-25 and to the west of the interstate is expected to see the greatest impact, with confidence in the storms rated as 'moderate.' The storms are expected to hit between 1 and 7 PM.
See the full impacted area below:
A severe thunderstorm warning was also activated on Tuesday until 2:15 PM after a severe storm was spotted near Penrose. Counties impacted by that warning include east central Fremont and northwestern Pueblo. Radar spotted this storm, which has 60 mile per hour gusts and quarter-size hail. According to the National Weather Service alert, hail damage to vehicles is expected, with winds expected to damage roofs, siding, and trees.
Visit the National Weather Service website for more information.
