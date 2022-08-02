A day after news broke that three of four suspects have been arrested in a murder case that left a woman's body at a popular Boulder trailhead, it has been announced that the fourth suspect has been arrested.
According to the Las Cruces Police Department, 23-year-old Elizabeth Nichole Griffin was arrested at some point yesterday in Las Cruces, New Mexico – where all four suspects claim residence. A prior press release stated that Griffin is set to face charges of accessory to first and second degree murder, as well as charges related to tampering with evidence and robbery.
Griffin has been arrested for her suspected involvement in a case that has been active for a little over a week that started with the discovery of a woman's body at the Realization Point trailhead in Boulder County on the morning of July 24. At that time, it was stated that suspects likely knew the victim, though that has not yet been confirmed. Whether it's suspected that the victim was killed at the trailhead or elsewhere has also not been addressed.
Other suspects include Jaime Alonso Moore, 31, Cody Lee Hobirk, 43, and Ashley Lynn Provine, 18, with Moore facing first-degree murder charges and Hobrik facing second-degree murder charges. Provine faces the same accessory charges as Griffin, while all four suspects face charges related to robbery and tampering with evidence.
Griffin is currently being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.
Additional information in this ongoing case is not being released at this time and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
Authorities are still seeking information from the public that may help their investigation, requesting that anyone who saw unusual activity in the area of the Realization Point trailhead on the night of July 23 or the morning of July 24 contact them at 303-441-3674.
Realization Point trailhead is a popular spot for hikers, named after a scenic point on Flagstaff Mountain. It is found outside of Boulder along Flagstaff Road.
