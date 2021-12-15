UPDATE: Lanes have reopened.
According to Colorado State Patrol, a flipped semi has resulted in a closure on southbound Interstate 25, just north of Baptist Road in the Colorado Springs area.
Crews are working to move the trailer, but an extended delay is expected. The current detour is Highway 105.
Wind speeds in the Colorado Springs area were clocked at 91 miles per hour at the Air Force Academy, with more strong winds on the way.
Travel is not advised. If travel is necessary, proceed with extreme caution and expect delays.
I drove up I-25 from Rockrimmon to Briargate about 2:45 this afternoon., There were 5 or six semis overturned in those few miles.
Did those drivers pay any attention to the weather warnings?
