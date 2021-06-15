According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a vehicle fire has shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Exit 256. This is the Lookout Mountain exit near Genesee.
UPDATE: As of 2:10 PM, these lanes remain closed and traffic appears to be moving extremely slow or stopped in traffic cameras.
Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle involved is a large RV with images showing a charred RV with large sections appearing to be burned out or missing. A semi-truck can also be seen in video from the scene, also charred. It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved. No active flames can be seen in live video, but it is unclear if the flames have been fully doused.
A detour on Highway 40 has been put in place by the Colorado Department of Transportation. A long line of vehicles can be seen stopped at the closure, causing major delays.
It is unclear what happened to spark a flame on the RV at this time.
An update from Colorado State Patrol in Golden indicates that no one was injured. There is no estimated time for reopening the lanes.
This is a developing story.
I drove past the burned out bus when I was heading East of I-70. CDOT had all the lanes blocked off with 4 snowplows. Two miles of traffic completely stopped.
