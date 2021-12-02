Colorado's first confirmed case of the new omicron variant has been identified in a woman who recently traveled to southern Africa, the state Department of Public Health and Environment said Thursday.
The woman, an Arapahoe County resident, has minor symptoms, was fully vaccinated and isolated at home, the agency said. She had not received her booster dose. Colorado becomes the third U.S. state to confirm the virus' presence.
"This case was identified following a positive test result through routine case investigation by Tri-County Health Department, CDPHE’s epidemiologists flagged it for follow-up because of recent travel history," the health department said. "CDPHE sent a team to collect an additional specimen for genome sequencing and has been working closely with Tri-County Health Department on case investigation."
The patient's close contacts have tested negative.
The variant, which was circulating in Europe before it was officially identified in South Africa last month, has now spread across the globe and wound its way into the United States. Colorado officials have said it was a matter of when, not if, the strain appeared here. The tools used to fight previous variants — vaccinations, boosters, masking and distancing — will all remain at the center of the response to omicron, they've said.
