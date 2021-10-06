A stretch of Interstate 70 has been closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in the late hours of Tuesday night.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer crashed and caught fire on a westbound bridge of I-70, just east of Silverthorne. This resulted in a closure between Loveland Pass (Exit 216) and Silverthorne (Exit 205).
An article from Denver Channel that includes an interview with Colorado State Patrol stated that at least five vehicles were involved in the crash with at least one fatality, occurring at 10:47 PM.
The closure on I-70 is expected to last most of the day on Wednesday, as crews clear the scene of debris and inspect the road for damage and necessary repairs. The reason that the eastbound closure remains in place is "due to visibility and sensitivity of crash clean-up on the westbound side," said CDOT.
During the closure, traffic is being detoured over Loveland Pass.
