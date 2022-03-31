According to a press release from Colorado State Patrol, the chase of a suspect resulted in one death and another injury, also closing US Highway 85 in both directions.
At about 2:45 PM on Thursday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol joined the effort to stop a vehicle driven by someone wanted for a parole violation out of Minnesota. The pursuit was initiated by Wyoming State Patrol as the driver was headed south on Highway 85, which crosses into Colorado.
A Colorado State Patrol trooper and an Ault Police Department officer each deployed stop sticks successfully. At that point, the suspect vehicle continued south, swerving into a Colorado State Patrol vehicle.
The impact caused the state patrol vehicle to roll and become disabled, while sending the suspect vehicle off the road and into a drainage ditch.
The state trooper involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, with the suspect succumbing to their wounds.
According to the CoTrip.com travel map, powered by the Colorado Department of Transportation, US Highway 85 remains closed between Ault and Eaton at mile marker 277 due to police activity as of 5:05 PM.
Find updates to this closure here.
