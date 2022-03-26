Update: Pre-evacuation warning has gone out to the following areas: West of Hwy. 93, north of Eldorado Canyon State Park, east side of Walker Ranch Open Space and south of Greenbriar Boulevard.
A fast moving wildfire, located near the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, has prompted an evacuation order for 1,200 homes in the area, according to an announcement from the Boulder Police Department (BPD).
A map of the mandatory evacuation area can be found below:
About 1200 contacts in this shaded area are being ordered to EVACUATE NOW #boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/u17noMtDPt— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022
The blaze, dubbed the NCAR Fire, sparked at around 2:30 PM on Saturday and was initially called a "small fire" by officials.
Wireless Emergency Alerts were sent to all cell phones within a 1/4 mile radius from NCAR by 3 PM.
At 3:22 PM, the department announced that crews are actively evacuating hikers from the open space.
"If you are hiking or recreating near NCAR please EVACUATE NOW! @boulderosmp are in the area evacuating hikers and all folks they find," BPD said in a tweet.
This is being called the #NCARFire The @bouldercolorado EOC has been activated. Wireless Emergency Alerts have been sent to ALL cell phones within a 1/4 mile radius from NCAR. Message is to EVACUATE area due to fast moving wildfire #boulder pic.twitter.com/oP9XYBHuXP— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 26, 2022
This is a developing story.
