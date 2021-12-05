Update (5 PM): The fire is 50 percent contained, according to the Office of Emergency Management. Evacuations orders will still be in place overnight.
Update: Colorado State Patrol has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at the 238 exit because of smoke from the fire.
A roughly 20 acre wildfire has broken out in the area of Miners Candle near Idaho Springs, Colorado.
The Miners Candle Fire first sparked at the 700 block of Miners Candle in an occupied structure, according to officials. The fire then spread to a vacant structure before quickly spreading to wildland due to high wind.
Wind gusts in the area could get up to 50 MPH today, according to the National Weather Service, which could make firefighting efforts more challenging.
Mandatory evacuations are underway for those in the areas of Miners Candle, Trail Creek, and Sunny Side, the Sheriff's office said.
"If you have evacuated from those areas you can go to the Clear Creek District building at 320 Hwy 103 (old middle school). If you need a place to put animals the football field in Idaho Springs can be opened," CCSO said in a Facebook post.
This is a breaking news story. More detail may be added as it becomes available.
