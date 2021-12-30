The entire town of Superior, Colorado has been given an evacuation order from the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management due to a rapidly-spreading wind-driven fire.
UPDATE [2:45 PM]: Evacuation orders have since expanded to Louisville. Combined with Superior's population of about 13,000, this is more than 30,000 people being evacuated. Reports of properties being damaged have emerged, though this is unverified. Aircraft assistance is grounded due to heavy winds. For the most up-to-date emergency information, visit the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management Twitter page.
A view of trying to get away from #Marshallfire. Evacuation center info is here: https://t.co/XJgjF6yBrC— Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) December 30, 2021
📹 Keon Ziashakeri pic.twitter.com/s1uU5eSUpk
The evacuation center is located at South Boulder Recreation Center, not the Superior Community Center. A second evacuation center is located at the YMCA of Northern Colorado, 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette.
Images from the area show the fire moving into neighborhood areas and across roads.
Moving fast into neighborhood. Fences on fire pic.twitter.com/AtS9W8MOgr— Eric English (@EricEnglish777) December 30, 2021
This video is from #LouisvilleCO near the Home Depot. Bad winds and ash falling from the sky. pic.twitter.com/Cu3eOOIJOy— James Dougherty (@DoughertyKMGH) December 30, 2021
#BREAKING: Fire in Boulder County as seen from U.S. 36. Dangerously high winds today. #cowx @DenverChannel @NWSBoulder @BoulderOEM #bouldercolorado #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/QmhnE31hZh— Russell Haythorn (@RussellHaythorn) December 30, 2021
This is a developing breaking news story. Read the initial report below for more information.
––– Initial report –––
Details are still emerging regarding new fires that have sparked in Boulder County, Colorado, but according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, responders are on the scene at three locations.
The National Weather Service has stated that the situation is life-threatening in the areas of Superior and Louisville due to winds fueling rapidly spreading fire.
The first fire that is reportedly burning has been dubbed the Middle Fork Fire, located north of the City of Boulder and close to the intersection of North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road.
A second fire, dubbed the Marshall Fire, is burning south of the City of Boulder, close to the intersection of South Cherryvale road and Marshall Drive. This fire has resulted in a road closure in the nearby area.
A third fire location is also referenced on the office of emergency management website, described as at Marshall and South Foothills. This was mentioned in a noon update, but was not named as a separate blaze. References to this fire have since dropped off in announcements. Additional updates may be available at some point.
According to a post by the Boulder Office of Emergency Management on Facebook, they're getting many calls from residents reporting that they are seeing fire. In response, the office provided the following instruction: "If you see fire, evacuate. Go east, go north, but leave immediately."
An evacuation site has been set up for the Marshall and Middle Fork fire at Sacred Heart of Mary Church, which is located at 6739 South Boulder Road.
Strong winds are present in the area, with a gust of 110 miles per hour recorded south of Boulder.
Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported downed powerlines and transformers blowing in the area.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.