UPDATE: The shelter in place was lifted at about 12:42, with a press release later announcing that the situation had been resolved. The individual involved is in custody.
Students are being reunited with parents in Boulder, Colorado after an elementary school was evacuated due to a search for a wanted man in the mountain city.
According to an initial announcement at 9:28 AM by the Boulder Police Department, University Hill Elementary School, along with nearby fraternities and sororities, had been evacuated due to the search for a wanted man in the area of the 900 block of Broadway.
At 10:46 AM, the Boulder Police Department announced that additional details about the wanted man would not be released at this time. They also noted that they were still trying to determine whether or not he is armed.
A reverse 911 was sent to 65 homes announcing a 'shelter in place' order around 9:30, with this still underway, as of 11:50 AM.
Several roads in the area have also been impacted.
The reunification of students and parents is taking place at 6500 E. Arapahoe Road. All afternoon classes and programs, including preschool and SAC, have been canceled.
Here's a map of where University Hill Elementary School is located:
This is a developing story. More details may be added as they become available.
