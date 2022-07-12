According to a 3:23 PM tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, door-to-door evacuations are being conducted in the area of Highway 285 and Highway 8, near Mount Lindo, due to a new wildfire that has sparked. This mountain is found in the area of Morrison, Colorado.
The fire was described as a brush fire on the "south side of the highway and is spreading south." Smoke and flames can be seen in images published from the scene.
According to a 3:37 update, a full evacuation of Mount Lindo and the tip of Willow Springs is underway. An alert was sent to 60 residences.
According to a tweet from West Metro Fire, the fire is about an acre in size.
There are homes in the area but no structures are immediately threatened.
This is a developing story. Few details have been released.
