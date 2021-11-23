Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock took the stage on Tuesday morning to make an announcement regarding Denver's latest effort in the fight against COVID-19, first assuring viewers that everyone at his press conference had been vaccinated and would not be wearing masks while speaking at the podium.
At the start of the conference, Hancock touted Denver's high vaccination rate, stating that it was just under 70 percent and increasing. He also referenced capacity strains at hospitals around the state and how some patients are being transferred to metro facilities in the Denver area when smaller, local systems become pressured.
Hancock then announced a new policy, in alignment with regional partners, that would require mask usage in indoor settings at most businesses and venues. Businesses not wanting to require masks will also have the option of implementing a vaccine check for those entering the space. If a business implements the vaccine checking policy, a mask will not be required for those inside, all of which will need to have proof of vaccination.
The order is set to go into effect tomorrow and will be in place at least through January 3.
"I know it's disappointing that the decisions of some, again, mean additional restrictions on our vaccinated residents," said Hancock, later stating "We're not here today because what we've done in Denver and the region hasn't worked." Hancock went on to blame other regions in Colorado and around the country for the new Denver mandate, specifically those with lax policies related to COVID-19 mitigation.
"To keep our businesses running at full capacity, to keep our schools open, and reduce the strain on our hospitals, this is a route we're taking. It gives vaccinated customers the peace of mind that everyone around them is vaccinated or that masking is in place to help mitigate transmission," said Hancock.
(6) comments
🤡🔫
Good to know to avoid going shopping in the Denver metro area.
More BS from a draconian oppressive government. Before you slam me, I am vaccinated and boosted. I strongly believe it is an individual decision and don't care if you are vaccinated or not but quit trying to tell me what is best for me. I am an adult and last time I checked, all men are still created equal. I do not need you to micro manage my life. Please stop.
^^^^^^This
Could the "strain on hospitals" be in part due to some health care workers leaving due to vaccination mandates? It would seem that vaccinated people who do get covid get mild cases, not requiring hospitalization. Are schools experiencing high covid cases? This could all be more political posturing. I, too, am vaccinated and I chafe at being told what to do here with so much truly unknown about all of this.
The truth is that it is all due to politics. 99.9% recovery rate without vax.
