The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Colorado, with snow, rain, and ice on the way. The advisory is set to activate during the early morning hours of Wednesday, stretching through the day (and into the night in some spots).
While only about an inch of snow is expected to fall, up to a tenth of an inch of ice may accumulate during periods of rainfall, too. Roads are expected to get slick along the northern Front Range, with travel likely to be difficult. The ice may impact morning and evening commutes in the Denver metro area, as well as Colorado Springs.
When it comes to outdoor recreation, the ice will make conditions on the trail hazardous. Expect slickness and possible falling tree branches due to the weight of stacking ice. A temperature swing is expected to result in cold temperatures on Wednesday.
Impacted areas can be seen on the map below.
The advisories vary slightly per region, with advisories subject to rapid change. The most up-to-date version of the alert can be found here.
Expected snowfall in Colorado can be seen on the map below.
Those traveling the roads in the impacted area from 2 AM on Wednesday morning to 9 PM on Wednesday night should pay close attention to weather alerts posted by the National Weather Service, as well as travel alerts posted by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
