According to a breaking news press release that came out on December 21, the First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King filed a motion on December 17 to set a hearing to reconsider the 110-year sentence given to truck driver Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos following a fatal accident on I-70 that killed four people.
According to the motion, "as Colorado law required the imposition of the sentence in this case, the law also permits the Court to reconsider its sentence in an exceptional case involving unusual and extenuating circumstances."
After Aguilera-Mederos was given the 110-year sentence following his conviction of 27 counts related to the accident, members of the public raised concern about the lengthy prison sentence due to the unintentional nature of the crime. The long sentence was the result of Colorado's mandatory sentencing laws, with the judge that ordered the sentence noting that if it was up to him, the sentence would be different.
Since the sentence was delivered, more than 4.5 million people have signed an online petition calling for Governor Polis to grant clemency to Aguilera-Mederos.
The motion requests that the "Court set a hearing as soon as practicable upon the receipt of the report."
(2) comments
What about the families who lost love ones and those who were significantly injured by him? Whether it was mechanical failure or not, a trucker is suppose to do a safety check which includes braking system. Maybe the DA should ask the families of the ones killed and those who were injured what do they think about reducing his sentence?
Cops kill all the time and simply walk, and I haven't seen anyone convicted like this unless their a minority or its drug related. If they're going to give this dude 110 years then they need to reconsider most of the other convictions that have happened in the past forever...
