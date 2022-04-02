Crews from the Colorado Springs Fire Department are on the scene of a small grass fire on Gold Camp Road between tunnels 1 & 2, according to a tweet from the department.
The fire sparked at around 3:30 PM on Saturday, and is located about 400 feet up the hill, officials say. According to the most recent update, firefighters have water on the blaze and are mopping up hot spots.
It is unclear at this time what caused the spark, but CSFD is reporting that it is not a threat to surrounding areas.
"Multiple crews are still responding into the area, be aware of engines in the area," the tweet said.
