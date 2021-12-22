UPDATE: A pre-evacuation order has been issued, as of 10:40 AM. Find updates here.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of a grass fire at Blodgett Peak that was first reported at around 5 AM this morning.
CSFD reported that the fire was still under an acre in size at 8 AM, with no pre-evacuation orders in place at the time. Twenty-four firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene. The department is asking the public not to make 911 calls related to the blaze.
The Colorado Springs Utilities brought out ATVs in order to shuttle crews to the fire. Unfortunately, due to the rugged nature of the terrain, the vehicles were only able to drop crews within a mile of the burn, said CSFD spokesperson Mike Smaldino in an interview with KKTV. Crews had to hike the rest of the way, he said.
Blodgett Peak, located a mile south of the Air Force Academy, is a popular recreation site in Colorado Springs.
"This is a challenging hike due to the vast amounts of loose gravel piled up on steep hillsides making it particularly slick and at points," reads the AllTrails description of the peak-summiting trail at the spot.
Fire weather conditions in the area are considered dangerous today, according to the National Weather Service.
This is a developing story.
