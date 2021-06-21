During a day of significant fire growth, the Oil Springs Fire that's burning 20 miles south of Rangely in northwestern Colorado has grown to 5,000 acres.
The fire was sparked by lightning as storms moved through the area on Friday, June 18. As of 2 AM on June 21, the fire was at 0 percent containment, ripping through juniper and pinyon in dry conditions. Strong winds have been present in the area, also a factor in the fire's rapid growth.
Red flag conditions are expected to continue on Monday, likely allowing for a very active fire day and more potential growth. A red flag warning is currently in place through Tuesday at 9 PM, though this is subject to extension.
A number of county roads have been evacuated, including county roads 116, 27, 28, 120, 26A, 103, and 128. Road closures in place include Highway 139, the County Road 23 and County Road 113 intersection, and County Road 122 at mile marker 10. Due to the rapidly-changing nature of a wildfire, these closures and evacuation orders may be expanded.
Rangely is most commonly known among off-road vehicle enthusiasts for its rocky desert terrain. This year, this part of the state is particularly dry, with most of the northwest region under 'exceptional' drought conditions – the worst of four monitored stages of drought.
Want more Colorado news? Sign-up for our newsletter here.
(1) comment
Sad to learn of this. The Oil Springs Mountain BLM wilderness study area is a beautiful place. I did Oil Springs Mountain itself over the last week of Sept. in 2018. Very wild country. The back road near where our group camped had mountain lion and bear tracks in the road dust.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.