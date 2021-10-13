Ski season is officially days away, with Wolf Creek Ski Area announcing that they'll have a lift spinning for early season turns come this weekend.
A Wednesday afternoon post made on Facebook by the ski area announced that the beginner Nova Lift would be open on October 16 and 17. The ski area reported that 14 inches of snow has recently fallen on the resort.
Last year, the ski area opened on October 28 as the first resort to open in the state of Colorado that season. The year, Treasure and Bonanza lifts were also open, in addition to Nova.
Located near Pagosa Springs, in Southwest Colorado, Wolf Creek Ski Area is well-known for getting some of the highest snow totals in the state – around 430 inches per year. The spot has eight lifts and 77 runs, with 1,600 skiable acres.
Three other Colorado resorts are also known for their early openings, including Arapahoe Basin, Loveland, and Keystone. These resorts have yet to tease an earlier opening given recent snowfall with the exception of Arapahoe Basin, which said they would be opening "soon."
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.