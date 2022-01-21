The highly-publicized missing person case involving Gabrielle Petito is set to close in the near future, according to the FBI.
An analysis of a notebook that was found with the human remains of Brian Laundrie "revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death."
A federal arrest warrant had been issued for Laundrie in September as suspicions regarding his possible involvement in Petito's death rose. His body was later found in North Port's Myakkachatchee Creek Park with his cause of death determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The FBI published the following timeline related to the case:
- The FBI investigation revealed that, between August 30 and September 1, 2021, Mr. Laundrie had used Ms. Petito’s debit card without authorization on his drive back to Florida from Wyoming.
- After Ms. Petito’s death, there were several text messages identified between Mr. Laundrie’s telephone and Ms. Petito’s telephone. The timing and content of these messages are indicative of Mr. Laundrie attempting to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms. Petito was still alive.
- On September 15, 2021, Mr. Laundrie’s Ford Mustang was recovered from the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Park in North Port, Florida.
- On September 17, 2021, Mr. Laundrie’s parents reported him missing shortly after law enforcement conducted a welfare check at their residence.
- On September 18, 2021, law enforcement officials commenced an extensive search of the park where Mr. Laundrie’s vehicle was parked and did not locate Mr. Laundrie. The area where Mr. Laundrie’s remains were later found was part of this search area, but the area was submerged due to recent flooding at the time of this initial search.
- On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Mr. Laundrie. The warrant was issued pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. § 1029(a)(1): “Use of Unauthorized Access Devices” related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Ms. Petito.
- On October 7, 2021, after law enforcement made a request through Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino, the Laundries provided personal effects to law enforcement which were to be used to assist in the search of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
- On October 20, 2021, after water had receded from the area and the park was reopened, Mr. Bertolino notified law enforcement that Mr. Laundrie’s parents intended to return to the park to search for Mr. Laundrie. Law enforcement officers were present when Mr. Laundrie’s parents located an item in the park later determined to belong to Mr. Laundrie.
- Upon further search of the area, investigators found human remains later confirmed to be Mr. Laundrie, along with a backpack, notebook, and a revolver. A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death.
- On November 23, 2021, the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office in Sarasota, Florida, released its report on the manner and cause of death of Mr. Laundrie. The report concluded Mr. Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The full press release from the FBI can be read here.
