The body of a snowshoer that went missing after being caught in an avalanche in Gunnison County on Friday has been located, according to a tweet from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
The victim, not yet identified by officials, was snowshoeing in Marble, Colorado with a group and two dogs when the avalanche occurred.
"The group traveled on snowshoes along an unmaintained road. Three of the people and both dogs moved to a road that cut mid-slope along the side of a steep gully. They triggered an avalanche and the moving snow pushed them down into the gully, where the debris formed a deep pile," a post from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said.
The slide partially buried two snowshoers who were able to call for help.
"The reporting party stated an avalanche had slid from the area they were hiking and one friend could not be located. The avalanche occurred near Beaver Lake in the Yule Creek drainage of Gunnison County," a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said.
The victim and both dogs were completely buried and later found dead, CAIC said.
Teams from West Elk Mountain Rescue, Mountain Rescue Aspen, Colorado Avalanche Information Center, and the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
The sheriff's department made an announcement that the body had been found at 3:16 PM Saturday afternoon.
This tragic situation comes as an Avalanche Warning is in effect and dangerous conditions have been reported for the entire Colorado high country, this weekend.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.