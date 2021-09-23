According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the body of an adult male was found "in Section 16 trailhead," according to a breaking news press release that was published in the late afternoon on Thursday.
The reports states that a 911 call was received on Wednesday at 6:24 PM of a body "in Section 16 trailhead" on Gold Camp Road, which is located just west of Colorado Springs and in the foothills of Pikes Peak.
According to the report, deputies responded and were able to locate the body after a "very long hike up an arduous trail."
The body was recovered by members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and an autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.
No identity has been released at this time, nor have other details about the case.
Section 16 is a popular area for outdoor recreation, found between North Cheyenne Cañon and Red Rock Canyon parks.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.