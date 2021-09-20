In breaking news, Barry Morphew has been released from jail after posting bond and was seen with his daughters as he left the facility.
Barry Morphew is charged with first-degree murder related to his wife's disappearance. Her last known location was their Maysville home in May of 2020, which is near the mountain town of Salida. Barry Morphew was not charged until nearly a year after her disappearance.
The bond amount was $500,000, according to a report from Fox News.
A detailed account of the 130-page arrest affidavit has been published by the Denver Post.
Ashley Franco of KKTV took to Twitter to post video footage from the scene, which can be seen below:
#BREAKING: #BarryMorphew has posted bond. More to come on @KKTV11News #SuzanneMorphew pic.twitter.com/kVmrjwpyVt— Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) September 20, 2021
