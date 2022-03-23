According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, an avalanche has closed the Loveland Pass portion of US 6.
While hazardous materials vehicles typically use this pass, hourly closures will take place to allow them to use the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels along I-70. Those on the road can expect delays due to these periodic closures.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation travel map, US 6 is currently closed from a little bit west of Arapahoe Basin at Montezuma Road over Loveland Pass to where the road connects with I-70 – a total of nine miles. It's unclear if this is impacting skiers at the Arapahoe Basin resort.
Exactly where the avalanche occurred has not been released, with the avalanche not visible in the limited number of traffic cameras along the pass.
An estimate regarding when the road will reopen has not been made.
Avalanche risk in this part of the state is currently rated as a two of five, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Avalanche concerns are fairly typical along Loveland Pass, with several parts of the road including warnings of the risk. The road reaches an elevation of 11,990 feet, providing access to a number of Summit County resorts for Front Range skiers.
Loveland Pass was previously part of the main route used to travel across Colorado prior to the construction of the Eisenhower–Johnson Tunnels.
Find additional updates about this closure on the Colorado Department of Transportation website.
